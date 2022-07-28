Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Washougal Race Examination

July 28, 2022 3:10pm | by:

For the second straight weekend, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac pushed each other for two motos but this time it was Sexton who prevailed. We take a closer look at how much both riders were sending it, Eli Tomac's loose riding style, their odd combo crash, and why confidence seems to be just oozing out of both of them.

We also take a look at how Jo Shimoda's use of starting blocks has really improved his starts, Jett Lawrence ripping a tearoff in the least likely spot, Seth Hammaker going for a wild ride off the start, and Hunter Lawrence's costly tip over.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

