As busy as the industry has kept Perebijnos however, it hasn’t prevented him from maintaining his skills on a dirt bike. Need proof? Just look at his results page in the Loretta’s Vault! He’s raced at the Ranch a ton of times and has qualified for a boatload of A races in multiple classes. His days at Loretta’s started in 1995 in the 85 (7-11) class and have continued all the way through 2021, when he took 14th in the Vet (30+) class. In 2015 he even won a national championship in the Vet (30+) class with 2-2-1 moto scores! With results like that, there’s no question Perebijnos is one of the speediest dudes in the entire industry. To check out his entire list of results, check out his results page in the Loretta’s Vault.