Ten years before the first running of Loretta Lynn’s, Barry Higgins was winning Pro Nationals in the 500cc class. He won both Road Atlanta and Desoto Cycle Ranch in 1972 on a CZ. He is also credited for laying out the track design at Unadilla MX. Many pro riders list Unadilla as their favorite track on the national circuit all of these years later.

After his successful professional career, Higgins opened up a KTM dealership in Georgia, and later went to work for KTM full time. He also lined up for the very first AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Higgins raced the Senior 30+ class every year from 1982-1987. He scored a couple of third place finishes in ’84 and ’86 and placed second in ’85.