Justin Barcia on MXoN: “I Have Pulled Myself Out of the [250F] Running"

There is a lot still up in the air with the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Team USA, but last night, one thing became certain: Justin Barcia is officially out.

Earlier this week, Jason Weigandt explained how the final spot on a 250F (with the two 450cc spots expected to be P1 and P2 in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton) was essentially down to Justin Barcia (GasGas) and Christian Craig (Yamaha). The top three in the 250 Class points are all foreign and expected to race for their respective countries—the Australian-born Lawrence brothers Jett and Hunter and Japanese native Jo Shimoda—and the highest U.S.-born rider in the standings Justin Cooper has had a slow start to the season after a foot injury that sidelined him for all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Barcia has an aggressive, wild riding manor that suits 250F machines well, and Craig just clinched the 2022 250SX West Region supercross title with his smooth—but still fast—riding style.

Barcia was even seen riding a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas MC 250F last weekend in California, and then he and Craig were actually battling on track during the motos at the eighth round Washougal National. The #51 has been selected to represent Team USA four times previously, first in 2012, consecutively in 2013 and then in 2015 and 2018. Craig has yet to race the event as a now 31-year-old.

However, Barcia took to social media last night to explain he wants to finish this Pro Motocross season strong aboard his GasGas MC 450F, which he said “won’t allow me to dedicate enough time to prepare for a 250 MXoN run.”

With two weekends off before the ninth round Unadilla National on August 13, an official Team USA might be chosen by then. With the top three 250cc Pro Motocross riders representing other teams and possible U.S. candidates having a rough go (Cooper, RJ Hampshire’s unfortunate injury at round two, with a lot of young, inexperienced riders fresh into the pro ranks in the top 15 of the standings), the idea of picking two 450cc riders and one 250cc rider seems less ideal than simply picking the three best 450 riders and making one ride a 250.

Below is Barcia’s full post.