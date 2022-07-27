Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Washougal National, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac pushed each other to the limit in both motos. Just as Sexton was finally about to break free of Tomac with two laps to go in Moto 2 though, he had one final wild moment that might have thrown it all away.

Film courtesy of MAVTV on FloRacing.

