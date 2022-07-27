Team BBMX’s Benny Bloss has really been riding well lately. Bloss has always been fast but does have issues being consistent. He’s turned that around recently with 11-13-11-14-10-10-9-10-9-9 finishes since High Point. That’s six straight motos inside the top ten in the 450MX class and in the process, he’s been beating some of the factory guys. We caught up to him after another good day at Washougal.

Racer X Online: You are transforming yourself into fast but inconsistent Benny Bloss, to fast and consistent Benny Bloss. This is think eight motos in a row that you’ve done really well. Today you ran up front for a little bit. Another good day for you, man.

Benny Bloss: Thank you. It’s like it’s all coming around. I go 9-9 today and I had crashes in both motos. Can’t really ask for… I mean, I could ask for a little better, but compared to what I’ve been at the beginning of the year to these past couple races, is just a really huge difference. Everything is clicking and coming along. I’ve been working on starts like a crazy amount. I put in a gate at my house and I’ve been really focusing on the starts. Today I pulled two third or fourth place starts. I’ve never done that. I don't know if I’ve ever had two, top-five starts in a year, and I just did two in a day. So, I’m on a high right now.

It also makes you feel good about your equipment, right? It has to make you feel good about everything about your bike underneath you.

Yeah, definitely. The bike was working really good today. The power was good. Twisted Development engine is great. The Powerband suspension was also working really good. Just everything is working solid. I’m super happy right now. We get to go into a break, and I’ve got a lot of momentum going into this break. Just feeling good.