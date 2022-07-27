GNCC Racing Offers $10,000 Pro Purse at Loretta Lynn’s eMTB Race

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, Inc., producers of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce that the Loretta Lynn eMTB race, round 7 of the 8-round Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series, will continue to serve as an FIM North American eMTB Championship event. Also returning for the 2022 event will be the Pro Purse, which will boast a $10,000 Pro Purse.

The Loretta Lynn eMTB GNCC will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 2 p.m. CT, in conjunction with the 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (August 1st-6th) at the home of country music legend Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event in the world. Registration onsite will open at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday at the MX Sports Trackside Office. The GNCC Fast Track Pre-Entry Service, brought to you by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is also available online for this event. Click HERE to pre-enter, however even if you pre-enter you must attend registration onsite to pick up your numbers and stickers for the race.

The 2022 Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series kicked off on Saturday, March 12, with the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, to an energized roster of 87 racers. Specialized rider Charlie Mullins, two-time AMA GNCC eMTB National Champion, took the win over another Specialized rider Nick Mackie. The battle has continued throughout the season as Mullins sits just six points ahead of Mackie in the Championship battle.

With the continuation of the FIM North American Championship status, the pro field will no doubt flourish. The event will also feature a “Canadian Compound” to welcome our friends to the north - the Ontario Action Sports Association (OASA) and its athletes. Canadian riders who wish to compete should contact the OASA at info@oasa.club for details on licenses and support in the Canadian Compound at the event.

“We are very happy to once again host the 2022 FIM North American Championship at round seven of the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series at Loretta Lynn’s,” said Carrie Russell, Racer Productions CEO. “Our eMTB series has continued to grow in its third full year of competition and to offer a $10,000 Pro Purse for the second-straight year will make it one of the most prestigious eMTB events in the world. Having the event in conjunction with the 41st anniversary of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will show our world class athletes and state-of-the-art eMTB equipment.”