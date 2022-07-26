The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Bogers and Geerts Storm to Victory at the Fierce MXGP of Flanders

LOMMEL (Belgium) — Round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship saw an incredible fight for the top step of the podium in both MXGP and MX2, as Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts fought the brutal conditions to win the MXGP of Flanders.

Every year, Lommel presents one of the toughest races of the season and this year was no exception as the scorching heat added another element to the already demanding circuit that truly tests even the best sand riders in the world.

In MXGP, the Dutchies ruled the podium, but the spot for the top step was not decided until the chequered flag which made for even more intense racing as every pass was even more important and even the smallest mistake proved to be costly. But it was Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff who joined Bogers on the box giving the Dutch fans who made the trip over the border something to cheer about.

Meanwhile, in MX2, Geerts gave his home crowd exactly what they wanted as he battled closely with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf to claim a back-to-back GP win and extended his championship lead to 23-points over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle.

MXGP

In the opening MXGP race of the MXGP of Flanders, it was Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot as he led Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers. Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre and Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen were just behind the leaders.

Seewer then flew by Gajser to get himself into second, as Bogers made the most of this opportunity to also get past the Slovenian. Gajser briefly fought back, but Bogers was able to assert himself in the position.

As Gajser came under further pressure, Febvre and Vlaanderen also fought each other for fifth, as eventually, the Frenchman was able to make it stick. Febvre then passed Gajser for fourth on the third lap, with Vlaanderen able to get by soon after too.

Seewer then dropped to fourth place as Bogers made his way into second place. Febvre followed in tow. Bogers then clocked the fastest lap of the race as he closed the gap to Prado. The Dutchman took the Spaniard by surprise as he confidently dove down the inside of Prado for the lead.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff passed Gajser for sixth place on lap four, with Gajser not able to afford any more mistakes as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux loomed in the background.