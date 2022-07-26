Oh what could have been for Ryan Dungey at Washougal last Saturday! The Red Bull KTM rider nabbed a holeshot in the first moto and was running in second place before developing a mysterious bike issue that curbed his motor’s enthusiasm. But, like the true professional and classy veteran he is, Dungey washed out the sour taste, put his discontent behind him, and came back swinging in the second moto to earn fourth. Our Kellen Brauer caught up with Dungey afterward to get some insight on the mercurial day.

Racer X: First moto aside, second moto was great. Speed looked good all day. You’ve got to be pretty happy about it overall.

Ryan Dungey: I am happy with it. First practice is always tough. It’s just kind of, the track is still sloppy. Second practice, my fastest times come from there. We made some progress this week with the bike and it translated into the weekend, which was always nice. The race I feel like is the true test. This track does favor me a little bit, for sure, just as far as my riding style and stuff. But man, I got a good start in the first moto, got the holeshot. Chase quickly got by me. I just tried to hook onto his wheel and for about two or three laps I just stayed right there. That was nice. Eli was right there behind as well. I think for me, I really wanted to just go the distance with those guys. Physically it was going to be tough, but then we had a little bit of a bike malfunction. Nobody’s fault, it’s racing, we had a little electrical issue. The guys redid the whole bike, made sure everything electronic [was good]. So, the second moto, I didn’t have a great gate pick so I was way inside. I even kind of butchered the start a little bit, too. I think I came around 13th. But the good thing was, I feel like turning the negative into a positive, I felt good on the bike. I was able to ride the bike hard. The bike was working good, too. From there. I just started picking guys off. So, I got to fourth and was making a run in on third. So, overall, not the overall [score] we wanted due to a bike malfunction, but it was still a good day.

In that first moto, we talked last week about early moto intensity. You were kind of trying to figure that out. Were you satisfied then with how you felt on those first three laps? You kind of settled in pretty quick with them.

I was, honestly. That’s the speed part I’ve been working on. The track, you can’t over-ride it, either. You kind of have to be patient. So, maybe that kind of suited me a little bit. It was good. I was like, "All right, Chase got away a little bit. We’re making a run back on him." Who knows? Shoulda, coulda, woulda. What it could have been. It was fun. We’ll try to do it again here in a couple weeks.