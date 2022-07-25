Honda HRC's Chase Sexton has ridden very well this season, but he's up against an all-timer in Eli Tomac, and getting wins is not easy. Tomac hung eight-straight moto victories on the board through High Point, RedBud, Southwick, Spring Creek and the first moto at Washougal. Some of the battles between the two have been classics, and that included the racing in Washington. In moto one, Tomac passed Sexton and then hung on in a wild battle, which included a tip over by Tomac, leaving Sexton with nowhere to go. The two riders were then stuck in heap, trying to get their bikes started in silence. Then the picked right back off and continued the fight right where they left off!

In moto two, Sexton got the early lead and this time was able to withstand Tomac's relentless pressure to win the moto. The 2-1 gave him his first overall win since the season opener at Fox Raceway. Sexton spoke with Kellen Braurer after the race.

Racer X: Chase, finally broke through for that win you’ve been looking for. How does it feel, at the end of the day?

Chase Sexton: That one felt really, really good. I’ve been looking for that since we had this break. My first moto win in these four races, so that was really good, and then obviously it was for the overall. Winning here last year, it was cool to come back and back it up. It couldn’t be a better way to head into the break with a little bit of momentum and kind of stop the bleeding, a little bit. Now we can focus on what we have ahead of us. That race gave me chills when I went over the finish. That was gnarly. Pace was high once again. It was an unbelievable race.

How was it trying to manage that from your position? He was right on for you a long time, but then late in the moto, he kind of backed off, then caught again and then you could maybe feel him back off. How did it feel?

It was tough. There were a few spots where I felt like I broke away, and then I had one big mistake and he stuck right back to me. Whether it was lappers, I just could never get away. I had to just keep going. I kept telling myself, “Another lap, another lap…” Just keep him behind me. Two laps to go, I just threw down the hammer and tried to get away. That’s pretty much how it went. The pace was high. I think both motos, my second-to-last lap was my fastest lap, which is hard, especially for two motos, to battle that gnarly. Good that we have a couple weeks off now. I can improve and get some rest and just focus on what we have to go.