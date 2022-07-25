Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Open Mic: Justin Cooper

July 25, 2022 9:45am
After a major foot injury sidelined him for all of Monster Energy Supercross, Justin Cooper returned to action for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but he hasn't been the same Justin Cooper as we saw last year. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider had 324 points at this stage of the championship last year, and has 275 now. He just scored his first moto win of the season via a second-moto triumph at Washougal, but fourth in moto one held him from grabbing the overall.

Still, the moto win is a sign of life, and a sign of progress. Perhaps Cooper can go on a run and end his season on a high note? Kellen Braurer talked to him about it.

Racer X: 4-1 on the day. How does it feel to just finally break through and maybe kind of ride like you know how to ride?
Justin Cooper: Of course. It was a great second moto. Great start to the day. We just kind of ventured off down the wrong path with the bike [in moto 1]. We went back to what we started with on the day. I was kind of lost in the first moto. I didn’t have much intensity, but got fired up for the second one and everything was clicking. It hasn’t felt that way in a while. So, it was pretty refreshing to have that. The second moto came a lot easier than the first one did for me. It’s good to feel that. I haven’t felt that in a while.

It seems like year you’ve kind of slowly been building back from where you were and now you’ve reached this level again. So, now do you feel like things are starting to click the way where you feel like these last four, you can go out and win, just like you had before?
Yeah. I definitely feel like that. I feel like that moto has been a long time coming. I felt like it should have come sooner, but it’s just come down to this. This season is going really fast. Eight rounds in already. That part I’m pretty bummed about. We only have four races left and I haven’t been making the progress. I want more. I want more time on the track. But, I’m enjoying it. It’s good to be back up here.

Did you find that through the first couple of rounds, it was harder to get your feet wet and feel the pace again? Or was it just trying to get built back up to a fitness level you’re comfortable with? What was it?
I think it was a little bit of everything – nerves, fitness, and just getting back into the races. You lose a lot. These guys just keep racing in supercross, so they have those gate drops, they have the experience. It was nine months since I raced, so coming back into it… It’s no excuse, it just hit me different. I wasn’t really ready for it. So, we’re trying our best. Now, I feel like when I come to the races, it’s natural. I feel like where I was last year. I’m not worried about the racing aspect. That’s more natural to me.

Obviously, there’s been a lot of talk about Des Nations and maybe you feel a little bit slighted having not been talked about really at all. These last couple of weeks have been markedly better. I know that a final decision hasn’t been made, but are you saying you’d want to be on the team, I’m sure?
Yeah. It’s Team USA. It’s in the USA this year. Honestly, I don’t feel like I deserve the spot, how the first part of the season has gone, and I respect that. But, I’m finding my stride again. I haven’t been talked about. Hats off to them. I’m ready for the task [if I'm asked], but that’s up to them.

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 23, 2022
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 4 Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States7 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
