The eighth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has come and gone as the series headed up to Washougal, Washington this past weekend. After another intense day of racing in both classes, we fired off question to long time pro racer Jason Thomas to hear his thoughts on it all.

We knew Chase Sexton had the speed to be a race winner and constant podium threat, but did you expect this level of fitness from the #23? Being able to battle with one of the most fit riders in the history of the sport (Eli Tomac) to the checkered flag has been impressive! How significant was this win for Sexton?

It’s been building for a few weeks. He had been so close for so long, I felt like this weekend might be the time. He won this race in 2021 so he likely felt a boost coming into the day. He also has been giving Tomac all he wants (even in the face of losing seven motos in a row prior to Saturday). Washougal works for Sexton’s style, too, highlighting his ability to flow through precarious, low traction corners. It will be interesting to see if he can use this mental break when we reconvene at Unadilla.

Does this impact Tomac any—if at all?

I can tell that he did not seem very happy on the podium after losing that moto. I believe he knew he got beaten straight up that time and didn’t love that feeling. That said, I don’t believe Tomac will have any confidence problems and why would he? He’s been red hot all summer long. It’s unlikely that he would win every moto down the stretch, anyway, so finishing right on the rear tire of Sexton as well as maintaining the points lead can’t be viewed as a disastrous result.