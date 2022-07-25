Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Washougal National. It was another epic day of racing where Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton pushed each other to the absolute limit, but Sexton was able to get the nod this time. Jett Lawrence took home his seventh overall victory but didn't win either moto on a track that he describes as one of his least favorite of the year. Jason Weigandt hosts the show and talks with Twister Tea/HEP Suzuki riders Brandon Hartranft and Marshal Weltin before we head into the pits and get some scoops from more of the riders.

Film by: Tom Journet

