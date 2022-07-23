The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Seewer and de Wolf Win Qualifying in Sandy Lommel

LOMMEL (Belgium) – The first day of racing at the MXGP of Flanders has concluded with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf victorious in the deep sandy conditions of Lommel.

The riders were tested to a brand-new layout of the very well-known Lommel circuit, that is a popular stomping ground for much of the paddock. One of the biggest changes is the new first corner, which goes right instead of left and the direction of the track which has already made for some interesting racing this weekend so far.

Alongside the main FIM Motocross World Championship action we also saw the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250 races one, which were won by Julius Mikula and Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team.

MXGP

In the MXGP category, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the holeshot ahead of Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Harri Kullas, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre.

Gajser quickly got by Kullas and Prado to move into second place, with his teammate Mitch Evans doing the same to get himself up to third. Kullas then dropped down to seventh.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux started down in around 11th, while Seewer pushed his lead to 2.153 seconds over Gajser, Evans and Prado.

Febvre then flew by Prado as he took over fourth position and began to set his sights on Evans who was having a great race. Though not long after, Evans made a big mistake as he jumped the triple and lost his legs on the take off. The Aussie crashed big and took Febvre down with him who caught his bike.

Prado, Coldenhoff and later Vlaanderen got by Febvre, as Seewer went on to win the qualifying heat for the second weekend on the bounce. Gajser finished second, with Prado third while Vlaanderen passed Coldenhoff for fourth in the final laps.

Beta SDM Corse rider Jeremy Van Horebeek did not line-up for the qualifying race today due to illness, though is planning to do the races tomorrow, depending on his condition, to give his home fans something to cheer about.

Jeremy Seewer: “I really enjoyed the qualifying race and a good start helped. And then I just stayed in my own rhythm, enjoyed the triple, was bouncing around and really felt good on the bike. It’s amazing to go back-to-back with wins on Saturday. The races are tomorrow but at least this gives me a good feeling and confidence and I’m just looking forward to the racing.”