Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, for the eighth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

It’s a beautiful day in the Pacific Northwest for some motocross racing as Lucas Oil Pro Motocross invades Washougal MX Park. This track is arguably the most picturesque track on the schedule, but it’s not many of the riders’ favorite tracks as the deceiving shadows and slick conditions often create a tough track to race on.

Entering today, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac has just taken over the championship lead from Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. The duo has finished first and second in the last seven motos straight with Tomac winning every single one of them and it’s taken until just now for Tomac to finally eclipse Sexton’s early season lead. Both riders pushed each other to the limit last weekend at Spring Creek and each of them have experienced success at Washougal with Sexton winning here last year.

As mentioned though, the track is quite the challenge, and the start could be critical today which has been Tomac’s strong suit of late. Either way, it seems like we’re in for a real treat today if those two can find each other out front again.