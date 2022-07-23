On the Rise

After going 3-3 at the season opener Christian Craig seemed to lose his step slightly and hasn’t been able to regain the magic of round one. But he’s been third in a moto two weekends in a row now, the first moto at Southwick and the second moto at Spring Creek. He’s not known for being especially fantastic at Washougal, but hey, if he’s got something figured out in the last couple weeks, we could see him turn in a personal best. Eighth is his best finish there in the 450 class. Who thinks he tops that this weekend? –Hansel

Loose and Blind

Every single track of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is unique in its own way, especially Washougal. The dirt, which looks fantastic on TV, provides very little traction and can be extremely slippery. Second, the track is nestled under towering fir trees, which make for a picturesque scene, but the shadows they cast, especially in the late afternoon, can wreak havoc on a rider’s vision. Expect riders who haven’t raced there to have a tough time adjusting to Washougal’s deceptive persona. ­ -Hansel

Righting the Ship

Hey, remember when Max Vohland came close to winning the very first moto of his professional career before developing mechanical problems? It sure seems like ages ago, and since then he’s struggled somewhat as he’s attempted to gain his footing in the pro ranks. He was much, much better at Spring Creek though, where he went 4-6 for sixth overall. Afterward he said the race added more fire to his fight. Will he still be blazing in the Pacific Northwest? –Hansel