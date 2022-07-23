The Contenders
It’s become apparent over the last few rounds that the 450 National Championship has become a fight between two competitors—Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Tomac has had the definite advantage and has won the last seven motos in a row, with Sexton taking second in, you guessed it, the last seven motos in a row. Based on that, and the stomping they put on the field at Spring Creek, it seems pretty likely they’ll consistently continue to fill the top two spots. The only question is, will Sexton be able to get on the right side of that order and get the red plate back that Tomac took from him at Spring Creek? –Aaron Hansel
Back on Track
The goal for Jason Anderson is undoubtedly to win races, but his third place at Spring Creek was still a big step toward getting back to where he was when he won his first overall at Hangtown earlier this season. Afterward Anderson seemed relieved to have avoided the crash drama that’s been following him around in recent weeks, telling Racer X’s Kellen Brauer that he was “actually kind of excited” about his 3-4 on the day. If Anderson is back on point, does it mean we might see a three-rider battle up front at Washougal? –Hansel
On the Rise
After going 3-3 at the season opener Christian Craig seemed to lose his step slightly and hasn’t been able to regain the magic of round one. But he’s been third in a moto two weekends in a row now, the first moto at Southwick and the second moto at Spring Creek. He’s not known for being especially fantastic at Washougal, but hey, if he’s got something figured out in the last couple weeks, we could see him turn in a personal best. Eighth is his best finish there in the 450 class. Who thinks he tops that this weekend? –Hansel
Loose and Blind
Every single track of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is unique in its own way, especially Washougal. The dirt, which looks fantastic on TV, provides very little traction and can be extremely slippery. Second, the track is nestled under towering fir trees, which make for a picturesque scene, but the shadows they cast, especially in the late afternoon, can wreak havoc on a rider’s vision. Expect riders who haven’t raced there to have a tough time adjusting to Washougal’s deceptive persona. -Hansel
Righting the Ship
Hey, remember when Max Vohland came close to winning the very first moto of his professional career before developing mechanical problems? It sure seems like ages ago, and since then he’s struggled somewhat as he’s attempted to gain his footing in the pro ranks. He was much, much better at Spring Creek though, where he went 4-6 for sixth overall. Afterward he said the race added more fire to his fight. Will he still be blazing in the Pacific Northwest? –Hansel
The Scene of the Crime
Justin Cooper has had a pretty up and down season. By his standards, the opener, where he went 11-13, was awful. He seemed to get it together at the next two rounds, finishing on the podium in each moto, but he seemed to struggle for a few races after that. Things have been looking a little better lately though, and at Spring Creek, where he went 6-3, he nearly looked like his former self in the second moto. Washougal is the track where Cooper crashed away the 250 Championship last year. Will we see him get back to where he belongs at the track that wronged him in 2021? –Hansel
Two Smokin’
We’ve seen Gared Steinke and Matt Burkeen in the motos already this year ripping their respective two-strokes, but another familiar face is lining up this weekend with a large pipe. Ravensdale, Washington’s Carson Brown is rolling into his hometown race with a YZ250 of his own and the crowd will certainly get loud for their local boy. Brown last raced the Salt Lake City Supercross in May where he finished 15th in the East/West Showdown on the heels of an 11th place finish in the 250SX West standings. Can the motorcycle every man put a two stroke in the points this weekend? –Kellen Brauer
Start Solution
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda is the only rider not named Jett Lawrence to win an overall in the 250 class this year. But one big thing that Shimoda has been struggling with every week is his starts where the Lawrence brothers are consistently better. Shimoda explained to me, however, that he tried using starting blocks in the second moto at Spring Creek and he thinks that it really worked for him. If his starts are figured out now, Shimoda could find himself in the fight at the front much more regularly from this point onward. –Brauer
No Stilez
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the team announced earlier today. Robertson had been on a very successful run through the midpoint of the championship with his first career podium at RedBud and many other solid rides. That all ended in a second moto crash with teammate Jalek Swoll at Spring Creek and an ankle injury will force him to the sidelines for the remainder of the year. –Brauer
The Big Break
Following this weekend’s Washougal National, the series will have two consecutive weekends off which essentially creates 21 days between races in what is one of the largest between races these guys face all year. That could be big for some riders looking to recover and reset after this weekend, but it also could be detrimental to riders like Eli Tomac or Jett Lawrence who are currently on a roll. Either way, this weekend is the last chance for riders to do some damage in the points and you may see that extra push from everyone because of it. –Brauer