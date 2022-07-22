With Ryan Dungey returning to racing this summer, we thought it would cool to salute him with a return to the front cover of Racer X Illustrated. Dungey last appeared on the cover in the summer of 2017 after he clinched his fourth AMA Supercross Championship and then announced his retirement from racing. His first cover came way back in May 2008 when he was in his second full season on the pro circuit, riding a Suzuki RM-Z250, wearing Answer gear, with #28 on the front of his bike. Here's a look at each of his many covers, most of which were shot by our man Simon Cudby.

May 2008 (Vol. 11, #5)

As mentioned above, Dungey's first cover came in his second full season, when he was just starting to realize the potential Roger De Coster saw in him when he signed him to professional contract in '06, plucking him right out of the B class.