Stilez Robertson (Ankle) Out For Remainder of Pro Motocross

July 22, 2022 3:25pm | by:
The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Stilez Robertson Out For Remainder Of 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

250MX RIDER SET TO UNDERGO ANKLE SURGERY

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has confirmed that team rider Stilez Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a result of an ankle injury sustained during the second moto of last weekend’s Spring Creek National.

Robertson, who recently earned his first-career 250MX podium at Round 5, was riding a wave of momentum into the second half of the series. After a hard-fought performance in the first moto, Robertson set out for redemption in Moto 2 but he got caught up in a multi-rider pileup early on, forcing him out of the race and requiring him to undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle.

Stilez Robertson:

“It really sucks to end the season this way but I’m going to go under the knife and get these ligaments fixed up. Thanks to the team and everyone in my corner for supporting me in these times.”

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

“It’s really unfortunate that Stilez injured his ankle when he got caught up in that major pileup before the restart of the second moto at Spring Creek. He has steadily been improving and looked like he was going to finish the year very strong. I know that he will do everything he can to come back stronger than ever when he heals up.”

2022 Pro Motocross Championship 250 Class Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia311
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia284
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan266
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States232
5Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States178
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States169
8Stilez Robertson
Bakersfield, CA United States169
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States166
10Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States162
Full Standings
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now