The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Stilez Robertson Out For Remainder Of 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

250MX RIDER SET TO UNDERGO ANKLE SURGERY

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has confirmed that team rider Stilez Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a result of an ankle injury sustained during the second moto of last weekend’s Spring Creek National.

Robertson, who recently earned his first-career 250MX podium at Round 5, was riding a wave of momentum into the second half of the series. After a hard-fought performance in the first moto, Robertson set out for redemption in Moto 2 but he got caught up in a multi-rider pileup early on, forcing him out of the race and requiring him to undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle.

“It really sucks to end the season this way but I’m going to go under the knife and get these ligaments fixed up. Thanks to the team and everyone in my corner for supporting me in these times.”

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

“It’s really unfortunate that Stilez injured his ankle when he got caught up in that major pileup before the restart of the second moto at Spring Creek. He has steadily been improving and looked like he was going to finish the year very strong. I know that he will do everything he can to come back stronger than ever when he heals up.”

2022 Pro Motocross Championship 250 Class Standings