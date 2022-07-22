With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, or people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Motocross is a family sport, so it’s no surprise to see a pair of famous brothers are in this countdown. Professional sport fishermen Fletcher and Hunter Shryock, who are famous in the world of bass fishing, both tried their hand at racing against the best at the Ranch before becoming some of the best in another discipline. Fletcher started his foray into Loretta’s competition in 2000 in the C Class, progressed to the B Class in 2004, and finished his Loretta’s career in 2006 in the 125A/Pro Sport Class, where he raced against heavy hitters like Jason Lawrence, Kyle Chisholm, Martin Davalos, Ryan Villopoto, and more. Hunter started in 2003 and made it to the A Class in 2006, when he raced two classes. In the 125/A Pro Sport Class Hunter faced off against the likes of Josh Hill, Brock Tickle, Phil Nicoletti, Wil Hahn, and more. With the discipline and training they learned growing up in motocross, it’s no wonder they went on to become stars in another professional sport.
You can read a bio on Fletcher and Hunter to see how they’re doing today. Below, you’ll find their results from Loretta’s.
Fletcher Shryock | 2000, 2004, 2005
39th Overall | 125 C Modified | DNF-32-36 | 2000
24th Overall | 250/Open B Modified | 22-24-31 | 2004
34th Overall | 125A/Pro Sport | 34-32-30 | 2005
Hunter Shryock | 2003, 2006
30th Overall | 125 Modified 12-15 | 27-31-34 | 2003
19th Overall | 125A/Pro Sport | 15-23-20 | 2006
21st Overall | Four Stroke 201cc-650cc | 11-DNF-13 | 2006
Main Image by Derek Garcia