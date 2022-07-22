When you live in the great white north, specifically Minnesota or Wisconsin, winters can be long and tough. Unless you want to move south or west to ride during the snowy months, you will be missing out on a lot of seat time. A good solution to this would be to switch seats. Trade that dirt bike in for a snowmobile during the winter and work on cross-training. Or on the flipside, if you are a snocross rider you might find luck switching to motocross in the summer.

Tucker Hibbert has been racing snowmobiles since he was two years old. It’s obvious snocross was his original passion, but as the great Blair Morgan, who came before him, showed to the scnocross world, motocross can help with speed and conditioning. Tucker surpassed Morgan as the winningest snocross rider of all time with 138 wins (49 more than Morgan). Even though he is a legend in the sport of snocross, most motocross fans will know his name, as he used to race select pro nationals from 2000-2015. His best finish was at Spring Creek in 2008 when he went 15-12 for 12th overall. For someone who raced a lot of outdoors he only made the trip from Minnesota to Loretta’s once in 1997, when he finished 19th in the 85 12-13 Stock class.