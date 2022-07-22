Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Robert Pastrana

People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's Robert Pastrana

July 22, 2022 1:00pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Recommended Reading

Travis Pastrana had a very successful amateur career with five Loretta Lynn’s titles, and his father, Robert Pastrana, is most known at Loretta’s for his back flip out of a tall tree, where he hit a branch on the way down.

People are no longer permitted to jump into the river at Loretta’s (gee, I wonder why?), but long before Robert was falling, err, jumping out of trees at the ranch, he actually raced! In 1990 he and Travis showed up for the first time. Travis finished 20th overall in the 51cc Stock class and Robert raced the 40+.

Robert, who is a Vietnam vet, said he raced quite a bit in District 7 during the early ‘70s when he got out of the Marines. Not strictly a moto guy, he even raced and won a six-hour-long hare scramble on an XR250. Robert must love his XR’s because that’s what he showed up to Loretta’s on! We asked both Robert and Travis about his time racing and this is what they had to say:

Robert

“I remember very little about that 40+ race. That XR600 tore out Davey Coombs’ starting gate and it was downhill from there. I assume I finished a moto or two and I know I stopped at least once for water.”

Travis

“He raced it on a ten-year-old, box stock and bent to shit, XR600 and on the second moto he accidentally did a wheelie over the gate when the card went sideways so he figured he might as well get the holeshot since they were probably gonna dock him a lap anyways. [Laughs]”

Robert did in fact finish all three motos and got better as the week went on. He came back to the ranch seven more times to support Travis but left the XR at home. Here are Robert’s official moto finishes from the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Robert Pastrana | 1990

27th overall in Senior Plus 40 | 31-26-25

Main image: Robert and Travis Pastrana at the Ranch in 1995.

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now