Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Full Schedule

Pauls Jonass (Cut Arm) Sidelined for MXGP of Flanders

July 22, 2022 12:10pm | by:
The following is from Infront Moto Racing, on behalf of the Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing team:

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass will miss the MXGP of Flanders, round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium, this weekend due to an unhealed wound on his right arm.

Jonass fell on the opening lap of race two at the MXGP of Czech Republic in Loket, where he sustained a severe cut on his right arm. Medical checks have revealed that the Latvian was lucky to avoid any nerve or muscle damage; however, considering the depth of the wound, doctors have advised the ‘41’ to avoid putting the cut at risk by racing this weekend.

Subsequently, Jonass and the team have decided to follow medical advice and will not participate in the Flanders Grand Prix.

