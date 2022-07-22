Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

MX Sports to Hold Cereal Food Drive at 41st Annual Loretta Lynn's

July 22, 2022 2:50pm | by:
MX Sports to Hold Cereal Food Drive at 41st Annual Loretta Lynn's

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports Inc., producers of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, are asking riders and their families to bring boxes of breakfast cereal to rider registration on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 at Loretta Lynn’s to support the Joseph’s Store House of Hurricane Mills

MX Sports encourages families attending the event to bring a box of breakfast cereal for the food drive, with the goal being to collect 1,000 boxes during rider registration. It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you bring, what size the box is or how many boxes you donate. Joseph’s Store House has seen an increase in a need for breakfast cereal and knows the motocross community is a great family-oriented group of people.

Mark Bohanon, who is a senior pastor and leader within the store house, and his brother Brian rescued 15 people during the floods back in August 2021 by using their jet skis to navigate the currents. Mark along with the rest of his staff and volunteers continue to serve the Hurricane Mills, Waverly and other nearby communities with items donated and collected at the storeroom, which is located just 10 minutes from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Joseph’s Store House of Hurricane Mills is a 5,000+ square foot warehouse in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee where food and essential supplies are stored and distributed to those in need.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

