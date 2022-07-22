The eighth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ryan Villopoto will serve as TV color commentator for the Washougal National.