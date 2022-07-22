Earlier this week, SX Global—the Australian promoters of the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)—announced that Chad Reed would be competing in the new championship. In the press release, the promoters announced Reed will join Eli Tomac (just the opener), Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Luke Clout, Max Anstie, Dean Wilson, and more in the SX1 class this fall in the pilot season. The first six riders were all confirmed by the promotion company at some point prior, but Wilson’s name had yet to be announced as a confirmed rider.

Wilson’s contract with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team is up at the end of this AMA Supercross and Motocross year. The United Kingdom native has stated he plans on racing one final season in 2023 before hanging up the boots officially—although full details on his 2023 plans have yet to be discussed publicly.

Rumors in the paddock are that Wilson might be taking a spot on one of the nine announced (of ten total) exclusive teams. Although where Wilson will officially be pitted has yet to be announced, he has been confirmed by both SX Global and the #15 himself. There is still one final team to be announced in the near future.

The official FIM World Supercross Championship account posted the news on Instagram, which Wilson reposted to his story with the following: