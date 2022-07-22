Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Dean Wilson Confirmed for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship

July 22, 2022 12:35pm | by:
Earlier this week, SX Global—the Australian promoters of the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)—announced that Chad Reed would be competing in the new championship. In the press release, the promoters announced Reed will join Eli Tomac (just the opener), Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Luke Clout, Max Anstie, Dean Wilson, and more in the SX1 class this fall in the pilot season. The first six riders were all confirmed by the promotion company at some point prior, but Wilson’s name had yet to be announced as a confirmed rider.

Wilson’s contract with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team is up at the end of this AMA Supercross and Motocross year. The United Kingdom native has stated he plans on racing one final season in 2023 before hanging up the boots officially—although full details on his 2023 plans have yet to be discussed publicly.

Rumors in the paddock are that Wilson might be taking a spot on one of the nine announced (of ten total) exclusive teams. Although where Wilson will officially be pitted has yet to be announced, he has been confirmed by both SX Global and the #15 himself. There is still one final team to be announced in the near future.

The official FIM World Supercross Championship account posted the news on Instagram, which Wilson reposted to his story with the following:

“Looking forward to racing the [FIM World Supercross Championship]…As I’m getting closer to the end of my career how cool is it to travel the world Race my dirt bike & make good money doing it”

