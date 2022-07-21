Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: First and Seconds

The List First and Seconds

July 21, 2022 4:35pm
by:

The Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, um, chase, is creating some history. Two riders operating at a high level and pushing each other every week seems like old news in this sport, but the Tomac/Sexton run is actually becoming one of the more compelling duels, based on two key stats.

First, a look at the points standings. The Instagram account @MXReference unearthed two huge stats regarding the Sexton/Tomac seasons. @MXReference has stats going back to 1985. Going into round six, Tomac was tied for the second most amount of points ever for a rider not leading the series at that point in the season. That means Tomac was putting together a great season, but Sexton was so consistent he was still holding him down to second in the standings. Tomac had 267 points and was ranked second, Ryan Dungey had 271 in 2013 and was second in points. Mike Kiedrowski also had 267, the same as Tomac, and was second in points in 1994.

Now Tomac has taken the points lead, and Sexton has the most points of any rider after seven rounds to not have the points lead (since 1985).

Sexton only has one overall win, but he’s finished first or second in every moto but one this year, and his one bad moto was a fourth. It’s been an impressive season. Yet not enough to maintain the points lead!

Here’s why: Tomac just rang up seven-straight moto wins. When Eli’s rolling, he’s nearly unstoppable, and he's been every bit as good in 2022 as he has in his 2017, 2018 and 2019 title seasons. Sexton has tried to minimize the damage, finishing second in all seven of those motos. That pattern of seven-straight 1-2 finishes got our own Kellen Brauer thinking. Does this happen often? In a sport with so much domination—like those perfect seasons from Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart—you would think seven-straight wins and seven-straight seconds would happen quite a bit.

It doesn’t!

The last time this happened was back during Stewart’s 2008 perfect season, when Stewart and Mike Alessi went 1-2 in seven straight. So Tomac and Sexton have matched that mark, and if they happen to go 1-2 again in Washougal’s first moto, they’ll eclipse that mark. Only one other time have two riders had a longer streak of 1-2 finishes, and it’s exactly the two riders you would think. In 2005, Ricky Carmichael and Kevin Windham went 1-2 in 12-straight motos. Poor Windham spent a lot of time going fast but dealing with RC. The 12-straight wins for RC with Windham in second 12 times is the all-time streak of 1-2 finishes.

Thanks to our own stat man Clinton Fowler, we have the data on the longest such streaks of 1-2 finishes.

12x 2005 RC & Windham

7x 2008 Stewart & Alessi

5x 2004 RC & Reed (twice)

5x 2016 Roczen & Tomac

Tomac and Roczen at the 2016 Southwick National. Roczen had a five-moto win streak with Tomac taking five seconds.
Tomac and Roczen at the 2016 Southwick National. Roczen had a five-moto win streak with Tomac taking five seconds. Simon Cudby

4x 1995-96 McGrath & Emig

4x 2003 Windham & Carmichael

4x 2006 RC & Stewart

4x 2007 RC & Stewart

4x 2013 RV & Dungey (twice)

3x 1979 Hannah & Tripes

3x 1981 Howerton & Hannah (twice)

3x 1983 Hannah & RJ

3x 1989 Stanton & Ward

3x 1990 Ward & Stanton (Stanton actually finished 2nd 5 motos in a row - 2 to RJ and then 3 to Wardy)

3x 1993 Kiedrowski & Larocco

3x 1994 Kiedrowski & Larocco

3x 1996 McGrath & Emig (twice)

3x 2002 RC & Ferry

3x 2003 RC & Windham

3x 2004 RC & Reed

3x 2006 RC & Reed

3x 2008 Stewart & Ferry

3x 2008 Stewart & Short

3x 2011 Dungey & Villopoto

3x 2012 Dungey & Alessi

3x 2013 RV & Dungey

3x 2015 Dungey & Roczen

3x 2018 Tomac & Musquin

Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey in 2013.
Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey in 2013. Simon Cudby

Such streaks do happen in a sport where one rider can really grab control of a series. Our man Davey Coombs checked in with a reminder from supercross, where an even weirder streak once took place.

Said DC: Don't forget the bizarre results of the last six rounds of the 2003 AMA Supercross Championship. The results from St. Louis, Houston, Pontiac, Irving, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas were all identical 1-2-3s:

1.) Chad Reed
2.) Ricky Carmichael
3.) Ernesto Fonseca

Yeah, it happens, and in this case Reed’s six-race win streak almost allowed to him dig out the supercross title, but Carmichael held on with those seconds. Six-straight wins wasn't enough to get the title. We’ll see which way the Tomac and Sexton battle goes!

