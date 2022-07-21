Sexton only has one overall win, but he’s finished first or second in every moto but one this year, and his one bad moto was a fourth. It’s been an impressive season. Yet not enough to maintain the points lead!

Here’s why: Tomac just rang up seven-straight moto wins. When Eli’s rolling, he’s nearly unstoppable, and he's been every bit as good in 2022 as he has in his 2017, 2018 and 2019 title seasons. Sexton has tried to minimize the damage, finishing second in all seven of those motos. That pattern of seven-straight 1-2 finishes got our own Kellen Brauer thinking. Does this happen often? In a sport with so much domination—like those perfect seasons from Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart—you would think seven-straight wins and seven-straight seconds would happen quite a bit.

It doesn’t!

The last time this happened was back during Stewart’s 2008 perfect season, when Stewart and Mike Alessi went 1-2 in seven straight. So Tomac and Sexton have matched that mark, and if they happen to go 1-2 again in Washougal’s first moto, they’ll eclipse that mark. Only one other time have two riders had a longer streak of 1-2 finishes, and it’s exactly the two riders you would think. In 2005, Ricky Carmichael and Kevin Windham went 1-2 in 12-straight motos. Poor Windham spent a lot of time going fast but dealing with RC. The 12-straight wins for RC with Windham in second 12 times is the all-time streak of 1-2 finishes.

Thanks to our own stat man Clinton Fowler, we have the data on the longest such streaks of 1-2 finishes.

12x 2005 RC & Windham

7x 2008 Stewart & Alessi

5x 2004 RC & Reed (twice)

5x 2016 Roczen & Tomac