Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Racer X Films: Spring Creek Race Examination

July 21, 2022 1:00pm | by:

At the 2022 Spring Creek National, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton pushed each other to the limit and created some great racing along the way. We take a look at how each rider utilized some of their advantages at Spring Creek, what happened when Chase Sexton fell from the lead in the first moto, and why the corner after the finish line jump caused so much chaos.

We also look closer at what happened in the wild crash off the first start of the second 250 class moto, what happened when Nate Thrasher and Nick Romano came together, and how a simple misread of some lapped traffic cost Hunter Lawrence dearly. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV and Tom Journet.

