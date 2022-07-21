At the 2022 Spring Creek National, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton pushed each other to the limit and created some great racing along the way. We take a look at how each rider utilized some of their advantages at Spring Creek, what happened when Chase Sexton fell from the lead in the first moto, and why the corner after the finish line jump caused so much chaos.

We also look closer at what happened in the wild crash off the first start of the second 250 class moto, what happened when Nate Thrasher and Nick Romano came together, and how a simple misread of some lapped traffic cost Hunter Lawrence dearly. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV and Tom Journet.

