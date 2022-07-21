Round eight of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Washougal MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Washington.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.
Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| Out
Comment: Ferrandis is expected back at Unadilla after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti hopes to return for Unadilla after breaking his arm during supercross.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart should be back racing at Unadilla after hurting his knee during supercross.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Wilson hopes to be back racing at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Forkner is out after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged shoulder.
Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out
Comment: Kitchen hopes to be back for Unadilla after breaking his wrist while practicing recently.
Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out
Comment: LeBlanc is out with a broken collarbone. He should be back for Unadilla.
Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out
Comment: Enzo aggravated his arm, the same one that he had surgery on, but is hoping to return to racing at Unadilla.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is supposed to be out for the summer following shoulder surgery, but he is now back on a bike and hasn't ruled out racing the final two rounds of 2022.
Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out
Comment: Masterpool posted on Wednesday night he has broken his kneecap in a crash at the Spring Creek National and he will need surgery on Friday. He said he should “be 100% around 8 weeks,” but he is out for the immediate future.
Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out
Comment: A broken sternum, sustained at the season opener, has McAdoo on the sidelines. The good news is, he’s back on the bike and might return before the end of the season.
Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Mosiman had a big crash at Spring Creek and is still dealing with the aftermath. He’s also currently in concussion protocol, making his status for Washougal questionable.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross and hasn’t raced since but hopes to return to racing at Unadilla.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz is still working on getting back to 100 percent after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis. He should be back racing at some point, but we just don’t know quite when yet.
Stilez Robertson – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Robertson had a big crash a Spring Creek and at time of posting, it was unsure whether or not he’d be able to line up for Washougal. The team should know more at some point today (Thursday).
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano got together with his teammate, Nate Thrasher, at Spring Creek and tweaked his knee. He’ll sit out Washougal and likely return at Unadilla.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.