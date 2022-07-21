Are you headed to the Washougal National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the JMC Motorsports booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Washougal National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the eighth round, we are honoring a legendary #8: three-time 250 Class (1984, 1986, and 1987) and two-time 500 Class Champion (1987 and 1988) Rick Johnson. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

Note, for this weekend's race, we will only have free magazines and stickers, we will not be selling Racer X Brand merchandise or taking magazine subscriptions.