Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Weege Show: KTM Dealer Summit with Coop, Roger and Marv

July 20, 2022 9:55am | by:

Jason Weigandt gets BTS (Behind the Scenes, kids) at the KTM Groups' Rev Dealer Summit, held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC. Enjoy quick updates from Roger De Coster, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin. Presented by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. Driving the motorcycle industry since 1933, D.I.D manufactures top-quality chains and rims for every level rider. With championship quality and design, D.I.D brand products are trusted and chosen most by manufacturers and race teams worldwide. What Drives You?

