You know Brandon Haas as the owner and main trainer at the ClubMX Training Facility, as well as the owner and operator of the ClubMX Yamaha racing team. The team has made waves in recent seasons and has logged some pretty good results with guys like Garrett Marchbanks, Alex Martin, Phil Nicoletti, and Enzo Lopes. But, like so many of the people who work in the racing industry, Haas isn’t just the owner, he’s also a client. An avid racer himself, Haas is among the ranks who’ve raced Loretta’s that you probably didn’t realize entered competition at the Ranch. In fact, Haas has done it three different years, 2006, 2009, and 2012, and even competed in multiple classes in 2012. Qualifying for competition at Loretta’s is an accomplishment of its own, regardless of which class, but to line up in the A Class, like Haas did in 2006 and 2009, is especially impressive. Given his history, it should come as no surprise that he now owns and operates a professional team as well as a famous training facility. Check out his results here in the Loretta Lynn's Vault or below.

Brandon Haas | 2006, 2009, 2012

14th Overall | 250/Open A | 12-17-15 | 2006

5th Overall | Four Stroke 201cc-650cc | 6-4-11 | 2006

42nd Overall | 250 A | 22-DNS-DNS | 2009

39th Overall | 250 A/Pro Sport | 22-21-DNS |2009

37th Overall | Junior 25+ | 24-DNF-DNF | 2012

Main image courtesy of Mike Vizer