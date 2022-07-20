Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Brandon Haas

People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's Brandon Haas

July 20, 2022 2:30pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Recommended Reading

You know Brandon Haas as the owner and main trainer at the ClubMX Training Facility, as well as the owner and operator of the ClubMX Yamaha racing team. The team has made waves in recent seasons and has logged some pretty good results with guys like Garrett Marchbanks, Alex Martin, Phil Nicoletti, and Enzo Lopes. But, like so many of the people who work in the racing industry, Haas isn’t just the owner, he’s also a client. An avid racer himself, Haas is among the ranks who’ve raced Loretta’s that you probably didn’t realize entered competition at the Ranch. In fact, Haas has done it three different years, 2006, 2009, and 2012, and even competed in multiple classes in 2012. Qualifying for competition at Loretta’s is an accomplishment of its own, regardless of which class, but to line up in the A Class, like Haas did in 2006 and 2009, is especially impressive. Given his history, it should come as no surprise that he now owns and operates a professional team as well as a famous training facility. Check out his results here in the Loretta Lynn's Vault or below.

Brandon Haas | 2006, 2009, 2012

14th Overall | 250/Open A | 12-17-15 | 2006
5th Overall | Four Stroke 201cc-650cc | 6-4-11 | 2006

42nd Overall | 250 A | 22-DNS-DNS | 2009
39th Overall | 250 A/Pro Sport | 22-21-DNS |2009

37th Overall | Junior 25+ | 24-DNF-DNF | 2012

Main image courtesy of Mike Vizer

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now