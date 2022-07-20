Ryan Dungey has not only come out of retirement to race professionally again in 2022, but he’s having a lot of fun doing it. The 32-year-old multi-time Pro Motocross champion has been nearly all smiles through the first seven rounds of the season despite narrowly missing the podium on a number of occasions. So now that we are into the second half of the season, the question begs of whether Dungey will go back into retirement at season’s end or is he back for the long haul?

We caught up with Dungey after his fifth-place overall finish at the Spring Creek National to ask him about his day, how the season is going, and what future he foresees for himself in the sport moving forward.

Racer X: All right, 4-6 on the day. Obviously, you want to finish on the podium at home, but you came up in the second moto, you ran up front in the first moto, it was a pretty good day, right?

Ryan Dungey: Yeah, it wasn’t bad. I mean that first moto I was really happy with. You know, we settled in for fourth just right behind Jason [Anderson] and even [Chase] Sexton wasn’t too far up the road, and it was nice. Second moto, just not the greatest start. I put myself in a bad position and just had to make a lot of passes in the beginning of the race but ended up sixth and went 4-6 on the day. I think I was fifth overall. I just feel like I’m on that verge where the next step is the podium and I’m not letting it stress me out and putting all this pressure on myself to get there. Of course we want to do it, but I just kind of feel like these last few races of hanging in this balance of fourth through seventh. You know, the third through seventh place as far as the points go at the end of the day, it’s like we’re all within one or two points or tied. The last couple weekends, I feel like the first moto has been good, but the second moto, I just haven’t backed it up. So, I really want to put in two solid motos moving forward here.

It's been six years since you’ve raced all of these tracks, are you finding coming back that these tracks feel different or have different tendencies about them?

No, it honestly just feels like I never missed a year when I show up to these tracks. I think that’s just instinct and second nature. I do have to be more creative when it comes to the practice timing and getting fast laps. These guys are really creative. I don’t really catch onto things right away, but I see some footage and I’m like, “Ah geez, why didn’t I think of that?” So you watch your Tomac’s, and Anderson’s, and Sexton’s and they do these things that like, I don’t know if we just didn’t do that stuff 5-6 years ago, but they do stuff that’s really creative and it lowers their times quite a bit. Trying to just pick up on that stuff has been challenging.