Apply for Motodemption Adaptive Camp in Colorado Set for August 25-26
The 2022 Motodemption Camp is set for August 25-26 in Leadville Colorado. Event organizers High Fives Foundation hosts the adaptive camp, where one lucky winner will be chosen to participate in the sport they love, despite suffering a life-changing spinal cord injury.
Make sure to send in your application by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
For more information, visit https://highfivesfoundation.org/motodemption/.
Watch a recap of the 2021 event, which feature Mike Garrison:
About Motodemption
Motodemption is an adaptive camp offered through the High Fives Foundation. The High Fives Foundation is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit that focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. Motodemption is a campaign that seeks to find one lucky winner – a dirt lover that sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury while participating in the sport they love and who holds a desire to return to the dirt.