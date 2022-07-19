Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Watch: Season Two, Episode One of Lawrence Brothers Flight Plan Video Documentary

July 19, 2022

Film/text: Red Bull

In Season 2, Episode 1: the mistakes never stop but the trick is learning to manage them. Haters can say what they want about the brothers but don’t think for a second that Jett & Hunter are letting up anytime soon. In this episode of Flight Plan, the topic of discussion: are the Lawrence brothers TOO hyped?! Let's get into it all: Jett’s crash with Austin Forkner, Jett winning the AMA Supercross 2022 Championship at just 18 years old, Hunter having his own “Hotlanta” in Atlanta, and more.

