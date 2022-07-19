Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Spring Creek National, Eli Tomac slid out while leaping off the top of Mt. Martin while he was closing in on Chase Sexton for the lead in 450 Moto 2. Tomac kept his composure and never let off the throttle as he pulled it back together and powered down the hill.

Film courtesy of MAVTV on FloRacing.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.