By now we have seen a few off-road guys on our list. Guys like Dick Burleson and Destry Abbott came to the ranch after their off-road careers were already established (or in Burleson’s case, finished). However, Factory KTM rider Taylor Robert got his start racing motocross before he made the switch and became an off-road star.
Taylor spent most summers between 2001-2006 (only missing 2003) down in Tennessee chasing the motocross dream. His best finish was an 11th in 2005 in the 85cc 14-15 modified class.
While 11th in the country is surely a great accomplishment, Taylor was not getting the recognition he deserved in motocross. Luckily for Taylor his hard work paid off and his speed from moto carried over to off-road. Taylor showed up to a WORCS race with his dad who raced the series and was met with almost instant success. The rest is pretty much history.
Taylor has won multiple WORCS championships, an X Games gold medal in Endurocross, and in case you were wondering he did not fully give up on his motocross dreams. He raced Southwick in 2010 in the 450 class with impressive 20-15 moto scores. Perhaps Taylor's most impressive feat was in 2016 when he helped lead Team USA to its first ever victory in ISDE by winning the individual results. Which means for six straight days Taylor was better than every other Enduro rider in the world.
Earlier this year Taylor was leading the National Hare and Hound series when he suffered a crash. He is still recovering from internal injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Here are Taylor Robert’s overall and moto finishes from the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Taylor Robert | 2001
31st overall in 65 (10-11) Stock | 31-25-28
Taylor Robert | 2002
18th overall in 65 (10-11) Stock | 23-19-16
Taylor Robert | 2004
31st overall in 85 (12-13) Modified | 18-27-DNF
Taylor Robert | 2005
31st overall in 105cc Supermini 12-15 | DNF-20-29
11th overall in 85 (14-15) Modified | 20-9-11
Taylor Robert | 2006
25th overall in 125 Stock 12-15 | 24-22-29