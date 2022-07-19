The Honda Genuine Honda Racing team (Fire Power Parts Honda Racing in the U.S.) was recently announced as one of the ten exclusive teams in the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship. Max Anstie recently joined the team, and now, the team has officially confirmed two of its riders for the WSX: Anstie and Wilson Todd, who will both be competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class. The SX1 (450cc) roster will be announced soon.

The following press release is from SX Global:

Max Anstie and Wilson Todd Confirmed to Compete with Honda Genuine Honda Racing in FIM World Supercross Championship

-- Anstie and Todd to Race in SX2 (250cc) For Veteran Honda Team, Leaving WSX (450cc) Riders to Be Announced --

Honda Genuine Honda Racing, led by motocross and supercross veteran Yarrive Konsky and managed by former racing star, Martin Davalos, is proud to announce the signing of Max Anstie and Wilson Todd as their riders competing in SX2 (250cc) for the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship’s pilot season.

The Championship will kick off with the WSX British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, October 8th.

Anstie, a 10-year+ powerhouse of motocross racing, is currently on a three-race stint in the Pro Motocross series and recently posted an impressive sixth-place finish at the Southwick National aboard the team’s CRF450R. As he continues to build his racing resume, Anstie is sure to be a formidable 250cc competitor in the SX2 class. Born in Newbury, England, the FIM World Supercross Championship’s first Grand Prix is in Anstie’s backyard giving him additional motivation as he competes for a podium in front of thousands of fans watching in stadium and millions watching worldwide.

“I’m very excited to be racing for Yarrive, Martin and the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship. It’s the chance of a lifetime, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a race team with a rich history in the sport,” said Anstie. “Growing up in England, I dreamt of competing in front of my friends, family and thousands of die-hard supercross fans, and now I have that opportunity in Cardiff, so I’ll be ready to take advantage and am looking forward to competing.”

Rounding out Honda Genuine Honda Racing’s SX2 class is Australian rider, Wilson Todd. New to the Honda team, Todd brings a wealth of racing experience, including Motocross Grand Prix and Australian Supercross, that will serve him and the team well in their efforts to win an FIM World Supercross Championship during this year’s WSX pilot season. An announcement of the WSX (450cc) riders to finalize the team’s lineup is forthcoming.

“We’re excited to get our SX2 riders locked in as we embark on this unprecedented global competition in the FIM World Supercross Championship and believe Max and Wilson will compete at the highest level and provide our team with a chance to claim a World Supercross Championship,” said Yarrive Konsky, owner of the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team.

“Max and Wilson are consummate professionals who will lead by example and provide our team the necessary tenacity and experience to compete on a global level. We’re excited about the prospects of our two WSX riders and believe they will solidify a formidable lineup to compete in the FIM World Supercross Championship.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship recently announced tickets were on sale for the first Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which can be found HERE.

The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023

For more information and updates news and announcements on the FIM World Supercross Championship visit: wsxchampionship.com.