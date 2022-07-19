The seventh round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the books, and once again it was a race to remember. The fans were in for a show all four motos, which is pretty much unheard of, that is until this summer. Jason Thomas was once again the pit reporter for the broadcast which, along with his years of knowledge gained as a racer, gave him an up-close view of the action. As such we fired some questions over to JT, here is what he had to say:

Let’s start with the racetrack since a lot of guys said how much harder the surface was compared to a normal Millville. How much different was it?



I raced this national twelve times and have been to it for somewhere around twenty national events. I have seen it in many different conditions. I think this year’s harder base was due to the rain that came in on Thursday evening and the last-minute salvage job for amateur day on Friday. When it rains that late in the prep stage, the track workers are forced to scrape much of the dirt away to get down to something ridable. Instead of having that topsoil that the Martin family trucks in for the event, it’s now been pushed to the side of the track in an attempt to save the Friday race. Even after trying to push that same dirt back onto the track for Saturday, it’s just not the same. The harder base has been exposed and will rear its ugly head when lines get worked in on Saturday. It wasn’t super evident to the naked eye but nearly every rider mentioned it. Also, those crashes by Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen just before the mechanics’ area were perfect examples of a deceptive base catching riders out.

How the heck can Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton do two motos at that pace and for the most part, aside from Sexton’s tip over, neither one really makes mistakes?



It was incredible to watch. We don’t often see riders able to push the limit for 35 minutes without either making a key mistake or getting tired. They were both on the limit for the entire moto, feeding off each other’s intensity. Their fitness was very impressive because it was certainly tested. Neither of them were willing to let up and I would bet that both of them expected the other to give some sort of reprieve that never came. Amazing stuff.