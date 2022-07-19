Let’s talk about moto number two. Where were you physically? Obviously, these guys are always giving you pressure, but how did you feel in moto number two compared to moto number one?

I felt like in the second one, because it wasn’t so much of a sprint at the start of it, because I feel like a lot of people used their sprint in the first start of the second moto. So, I think the second moto kind of wasn’t as full send as regular. I think people were like, okay, we’ll make sure we don’t full send it now and make sure we have some left for the end. So, I felt like I found my flow a lot quicker. I had a better flow in the second one, I feel like, than the first one. The first one, the track was still kind of fast and flat, with obviously some kickers and that. So, I didn’t get as good flow in the first one. The second one with the flow, I feel like the track really worked a lot, got a bit more worked in after the 450s going out, creating those deeper ruts and that stuff, which was definitely a lot better than the first one. The first one was like ice skating most of the time.

Finding the pace on this racecourse, a little difficult. What would you guys say you were running? 80 percent, 90 percent? How hard were you running this track to finish in the positions that you guys did? It wasn’t all out, was it?

In the second one, I don't think it was much of an all-out. There were so many edges, so if you do try to send it, especially down those hills, if you try to jump a bit further you literally land right in the braking bumps where you could land in the face of one and blow your hands off. So, I think this track you definitely have to be a lot faster and send it in certain spots than other spots, because it could really catch you off guard, just because it has a base to it. It has those edges everywhere. Some of them are kind of hidden a bit, some aren’t. So, it’s definitely about more being smart, picking your sections on the track where I kind of go 100 percent and where not to.

Jo Shimoda | Pro Circuit Kawasaki | 3-2 for Second Overall

Jo let’s talk about that first moto. The Lawrence brothers obviously put a big gap between second and third, but a hard fight for you as well.

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, starting 20th is not helping at all. Every first moto, I just waste too much energy. I don’t have the clear air. So, to be on a fight for winning, you have to have a consistent start. That’s going to be helpful.

Let’s talk about the restart for you. You had the bad start in moto number two, the first start. Got caught up in a little dog pile with other riders. You get the restart, and then you get a great jump off the gate.

Yeah. The first one was actually not bad, but just [Nate] Thrasher crashed right in front of me. I jumped on his bike. It was pretty carnage.