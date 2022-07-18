Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 18, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 7 (of 12) — Spring Creek MX Park — Millville, Minnesota

250 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 250

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 5 Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
6Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States4 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
7Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States8 - 7 Kawasaki KX250F
8Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States United States13 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
9Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States12 - 9 GasGas MC 250F
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States United States16 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth overall win of 2022 at round seven.
Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth overall win of 2022 at round seven. Align Media
The 2022 Spring Creek National 250 Class overall podium.
The 2022 Spring Creek National 250 Class overall podium. Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 450

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 4 KAW KX450SR
4Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States4 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
6Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States6 - 5 GasGas MC 450F
7Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States7 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
8Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States United States9 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
9Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States10 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450
10Brandon Hartranft Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States United States13 - 13 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Eli Tomac becomes the first rider to earn four overall wins in the premier class in 2022.
Eli Tomac becomes the first rider to earn four overall wins in the premier class in 2022. Align Media
The 2022 Spring Creek National 450 Class overall podium.
The 2022 Spring Creek National 450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia311
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia284
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan266
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States232
5Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States178
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States169
8Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States169
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States166
10Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States162
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States317
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States312
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States245
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany236
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States220
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States218
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States190
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States177
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States139
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States138
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 13 (of 20) — Loket — Loket, Czech Republic

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGP

July 17, 2022
Loket
Loket Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland1 - 2 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 3 Honda
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain5 - 5 GasGas
6Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa7 - 6 Yamaha
7Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia6 - 7 Honda
8Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 8 Husqvarna
9Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy8 - 11 GasGas
10Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland13 - 9 Yamaha
Full Results
Jeremy Seewer
Jeremy Seewer MXGP

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2

July 17, 2022
Loket
Loket Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium3 - 1 Yamaha
2Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France1 - 4 Yamaha
3Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany2 - 3 GasGas
4Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway4 - 5 Kawasaki
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France10 - 2 KTM
6Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands6 - 7 Husqvarna
7Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark8 - 8 Kawasaki
8Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium7 - 9 KTM
9Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France5 - 12 Honda
10Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy9 - 10 GasGas
Full Results
Jago Geerts
Jago Geerts MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia577
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland452
3Jorge Prado Spain442
4Maxime Renaux France410
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands399
6Ruben Fernandez Spain342
7Brian Bogers Netherlands287
8Pauls Jonass Latvia287
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa268
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium239
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium543
2Tom Vialle France535
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany437
4Kevin Horgmo Norway390
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark358
6Thibault Benistant France347
7Andrea Adamo Italy337
8Stephen Rubini France302
9Kay De Wolf Netherlands273
10Isak Gifting Sweden255
Full Standings

Canadian triple crown Championship

Round 6 (of 9) of MX Tour — Sand Del Lee — Ottawa, Canada

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 8 (of 17) — Port Royal Half-Mile — Port Royal Speedway — Port Royal, Pennsylvania

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4 (of 10)

Overall Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now