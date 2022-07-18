Luckily, neither rider was significantly injured.

Thrasher was visually frustrated after the crash, throwing his hands up a few times as he went to pick up his mangled bike. He would remount, pull into the mechanics’ area for work on his machine, and eventually finish 30th.

Romano was down but managed to get off the track. He tried to ride off but appeared to be in too much pain. His moto was done.

The two riders said the following in the team’s post-race recap:

Nate Thrasher:

“The day started well, and I qualified fourth. I was feeling good and felt like I had the speed to fight for a podium, but unfortunately, it was another tough day for us. We’re going to put it behind us and try to rebound at Washougal.”

Nick Romano:

“It was a tough day for me. I didn't get the ball rolling until Moto 2. I got a nice holeshot, then, unfortunately, the race got red flagged, and we restarted. The restart was good, though. I was in the top five there for a little while, then, unfortunately, had a big crash. I’m very sore and feeling banged up, but hopefully, I can recover well and be ready for Washougal!”

On Sunday, Romano posted a clip of the crash to Instagram with an update himself, saying he expects to be ready to race the eighth round this weekend: