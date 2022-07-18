Nick Romano Update After Spring Creek National Crash with Nate Thrasher
On Saturday during the Spring Creek National, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders Nick Romano and Nate Thrasher came together in a scary crash that sent 17-year-old Romano to the ground hard. The two were battling for eighth place when Romano’s rear wheel and Thrasher’s front wheel made contact, sending the #411 machine into a loop-out. Romano came off his machine and slammed to the ground as his bike took Thrasher off the track.
Watch the crash below if you missed it.
Luckily, neither rider was significantly injured.
Thrasher was visually frustrated after the crash, throwing his hands up a few times as he went to pick up his mangled bike. He would remount, pull into the mechanics’ area for work on his machine, and eventually finish 30th.
Romano was down but managed to get off the track. He tried to ride off but appeared to be in too much pain. His moto was done.
The two riders said the following in the team’s post-race recap:
“The day started well, and I qualified fourth. I was feeling good and felt like I had the speed to fight for a podium, but unfortunately, it was another tough day for us. We’re going to put it behind us and try to rebound at Washougal.”
“It was a tough day for me. I didn't get the ball rolling until Moto 2. I got a nice holeshot, then, unfortunately, the race got red flagged, and we restarted. The restart was good, though. I was in the top five there for a little while, then, unfortunately, had a big crash. I’m very sore and feeling banged up, but hopefully, I can recover well and be ready for Washougal!”
On Sunday, Romano posted a clip of the crash to Instagram with an update himself, saying he expects to be ready to race the eighth round this weekend:
“Tough day in the office. Unfortunate bike problem in the first moto held me back, then the second moto ripped a really sweet holeshot from way out then they red flagged it. The restart wasn’t bad, top 5 there for a little then unfortunately got hit mid air.. Nothing I can do but keep my head up and move on, plenty of positives to take away from the day and some stuff is out of my control. Hopefully be healed up and ready for Washougal next weekend! @monsterenergy @starracingyamaha #alwayshb+ #rookieszn #iswhatitis”
Thrasher provided an update on his Instagram as well:
“Day was cut short yesterday @springcreekmx but the day started off good and I’m confident in my speed , going to keep building this week and come ready for washougal #iphoneclips #mx”
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team already has Matthew LeBlanc (broken collarbone) and Levi Kitchen (broken wrist) sidelined at the moment.
Strangely, this was the same track where last year Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton made contact with their rear (Webb’s) and front wheels (Sexton’s). While going over the finish line jump, the duo made contact and the Webb slammed down hard as Sexton stayed upright and kept racing. Luckily, Webb was not injured and managed to remount and finish the moto. The Romano-Thrasher crash happened in a section only two turns from the finish line.
Watch that incident from the 2021 Spring Creek National below.