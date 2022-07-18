Gajser continues to lead the MXGP standings with a 125-point advantage over Seewer, while Prado remains third ahead of Renaux who is fourth.

Jeremy Seewer: “It’s incredible to win this one, even though I could have gone 1-1, but I just made one mistake in the opening lap where Maxime got me. He was riding really well and I tried to catch him. I was a bit quicker, but I couldn’t make it happen. I took the GP win, which is amazing. I’m not giving up yet, I will try to fight for as many points as possible and we have a few GP’s to go, so let’s see where we get and I will try to win some more.”

Maxime Renaux: “Yeah, it was amazing. You know, coming back after such an injury wasn't an easy one. I already wanted to ride in Indonesia, to save as many points as possible, but it was not possible, the back was still not stable enough. But I made some really big steps with the physio to be able to come back in such a good shape. So yeah, it's just amazing. I couldn't dream of a better GP, you know, having a race win and being second on the podium. I’m just super grateful because it could have been much worse and I’m still not done for the championship. So we still keep this in mind and try to go to the end of the season like this would be amazing.”

Tim Gajser: “It was a solid day. If I’m honest, I was kind of struggling on track today in both races and I even got a little bit of arm pump, so yeah, I was not riding like myself really. But anyway, Jeremy and Maxime were faster today but I’m happy to be on the podium in front of so many Slovenian fans. Now we go to Lommel, I like that track so I’m looking forward to it.”

MXGP Standings