The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship:

Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti And Kyle Chisolm To Compete For Craig Dack Racing In FIM World Supercross Championship

CDR Announces Lineup of Experienced Riders For FIM-Sanctioned Pilot Season with Clout Competing in WSX (450cc) and Tanti Racing in SX2 (250cc); Final Team Member to be Announced soon

Craig Dack Racing (CDR), the longest tenured and most successful team in Australian motocross and supercross history, is excited to announce three of its four riders competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship’s 2022 “pilot” season.

The CDR team is led by Luke Clout who will compete in the WSX (450cc) class for the FIM-sanctioned World Championship. Talented Australian rider, Aaron Tanti, will compete in the SX2 (250cc) class, while Kyle Chisolm’s class will be revealed at a later date.

Clout, born and raised in New South Wales, is an established motocross and supercross rider that has ridden for Dack’s Australian team for several years and competed at the highest level of the sport. A former MX2 National Champion, Clout brings a championship pedigree to the CDR racing team who will lean on him to claim the WSX World Championship.

“My dream has always been to compete and win a World Championship in the 450cc class and I’m excited to be given the opportunity to race in the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship,” said Clout. “Craig and the CDR team have instilled confidence in my ability to compete on supercross’s global stage with the best riders from around the world and I’m looking forward to the challenge, but understand it’s going to take hard work, determination and an intense drive to succeed.”

Clout’s presence and calm demeaner provides a foundation to forming true chemistry within the CDR team as they welcome teammate and Australian rider, Aaron Tanti, to the roster. Tanti has proven himself to be a reliable and determined supercross and motocross competitor with experience in both Australia and the United States.

Adding to the Australian mix of riders competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship, CDR welcomes Kyle Chisolm, hailing from the United States to create a nice mix of Aussie and American flare as the team prepares for the upcoming pilot season. Chisolm is a rider with extensive experience and solid results in both 250cc and 450cc classes.