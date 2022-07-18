Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Spring Creek National. Hear what our top finishers had to say in both classes, including Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Ryan Dungey, Brandon Hartranft, Marshal Weltin, then Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, and Max Vohland in the 250 Class.

