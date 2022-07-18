Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Spring Creek

July 18, 2022 2:50pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Spring Creek National. Hear what our top finishers had to say in both classes, including Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Ryan Dungey, Brandon Hartranft, Marshal Weltin, then Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, and Max Vohland in the 250 Class.

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com

*Must be 21 or older.

Read Now
