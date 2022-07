Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Spring Creek National at Millville, Minnesota, after round 7 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. It was a heck of a day of racing, with a massive duel between Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac in the final moto of the day, and more ups and downs for the Lawrence brothers. All brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims, the choice of champions since 1933.