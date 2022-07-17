Spring Creek National Video Highlights, Results, & Standings
July 17, 2022 10:50am | by: Mitch Kendra
Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth overall win of 2022 as Jo Shimoda finished 3-2 and Hunter Lawrence finished 2-5 for third overall.
In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire, claiming two more moto wins as he continues his winning streak to now seven motos in a row. Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall and Jason Anderson finished 3-4 for third overall. Following the day, Tomac takes over the points lead for the first time this season.
Watch the full highlights from the seventh round Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.
Spring Creek National Overall Results
450 Class Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 4
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|4 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
Championship Standings
450 Class Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|317
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|312
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|245
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|236
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|220
250 Class Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|311
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|284
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|266
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|232
|5
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180