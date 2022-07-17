Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth overall win of 2022 as Jo Shimoda finished 3-2 and Hunter Lawrence finished 2-5 for third overall.

In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire, claiming two more moto wins as he continues his winning streak to now seven motos in a row. Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall and Jason Anderson finished 3-4 for third overall. Following the day, Tomac takes over the points lead for the first time this season.

Watch the full highlights from the seventh round Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

Spring Creek National Overall Results

450 Class Overall Results