Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
2022 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters Announced

July 16, 2022 11:45am | by:
2022 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters Announced

The 41st annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Monday, August 1 and running through Saturday, August 6. Now, the official rider roster and alternates lists for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2022 race/practice order will be posted soon—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public. For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event.

For more on the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/welcome.

2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship Official Rider Roster

Official Roster LinkAlternate Lists
1. 250 BAlternates
2. 250 B LimitedAlternates
3. 250 CAlternates
4. 250 C LimitedAlternates
5. 250 C Jr. (12-17) LimitedAlternates
6. 450 BAlternates
7. 450 B LimitedAlternates
8. 450 CAlternates
9. 125 CAlternates
10. 125 Jr. (12-17) B/CAlternates
11. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CAlternates
12. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/CAlternates
13. Open Pro SportAlternates
14. 250 Pro SportAlternates
15. College (18-24) (Sportsman)Alternates
16. Junior (25+)Alternates
17. Vet (30+) (Sportsman)Alternates
18. Senior (40+)Alternates
19. Senior (45+) (Sportsman)Alternates
20. Masters (50+)Alternates
21. WMXAlternates
22. Micro-E (4-7) LimitedAlternates
23. Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive LimitedAlternates
24. Micro 2 (4-6) LimitedAlternates
25. Micro 3 (7-8) LimitedAlternates
26. 65cc (7-9) LimitedAlternates
27. 65cc (7-9)Alternates
28. 65cc (10-11) LimitedAlternates
29. 65cc (10-11)Alternates
30. 85cc (10-12) LimitedAlternates
31. 85cc (10-12)Alternates
32. Mini Sr 1 (12-14)Alternates
33. Mini Sr 2 (13-15)Alternates
34. Supermini 1 (12-15)Alternates
35. Supermini 2 (13-16)Alternates
36. Girls (11-16)Alternates

Main image by Mitch Kendra

