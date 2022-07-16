Signature Section

You could make the argument that every single part of Spring Creek is a signature section. The track literally has just about everything you can think of, from off-cambers to steep, gigantic hills, and from hardpack to loam. But Spring Creek’s most famous section has got to be the double set of sand whoops. They’re long, exhausting, and if a rider hits a whoop wrong at the beginning of the section it can be extremely difficult to regain momentum and speed. As a result, huge gains, and losses, can be had in the Spring Creek Sand rollers, and riders who get through them cleanly will have an advantage on Saturday. –Hansel

No Fluke

For the second week in a row Jo Shimoda was on the box. And while he didn’t win the overall at Southwick like he did at RedBud, you could argue that his motos were just as, if not more, impressive. He wasn’t aided by a mechanical problem from Jett Lawrence this time around, and still brought the heat in both motos. His performance earned him 2-3 scores, which put him at second overall. Shimoda is no doubt riding as good or better than he ever has, and it’s going to be fun to see what he can bring to the party at Spring Creek. –Hansel

Back in Form

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Aaron Plessinger, who broke his arm during supercross, ride to his potential but he sure looked great in the second moto at Southwick. The Red Bull KTM rider got out of the gate well, and after getting by Christian Craig, held second for most of the race. He yielded to Tomac, and later Chase Sexton, but if you’re going to get passed, there’s no shame in getting passed by those two. We know Plessinger is fast, and if can consistently be up front it’ll make for even more exciting battles in a season that’s already been full of them. –Hansel