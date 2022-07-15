Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Weege Show: Spring Creek Preview with The Martins and Phil

July 15, 2022 10:45pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Spring Creek Raceway for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, chatting with Alex and Jeremy Martin, Phil Nicoletti and more. Does it already look like Eli Tomac is in control of the series? Are we overlooking Chase Sexton's consistency? Has Jett Lawerence turned it up since his RedBud DNF? Lots of questions with perhaps a few answers coming tomorrow. The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda CRF250R. Lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.

