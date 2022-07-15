The grind is real for "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti, who is back on a bike and trying to recover in time to make the last few rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Luckily, even between motos, he's able to answer your questions. We don't think he's happy about it, but what else is new?

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hi Phil,

I wanted to send some positivity your way about your injury heal-up choice. I’ve been battered and broken perhaps a little more than your average MX Joe. Anyhow, I was in a similar spot with a shoulder break back in 1997 and my doctor guy at the time was big on the no-surgery route if possible. Which was saying something because he was a high-profile shoulder surgeon. One day when I was in the lobby at his office, Paul Molitor was sitting across the way (MLB Hall of Famer). From this injury I had about a three-quarter inch gap to heal between the broken bones. He wanted me to try and see if the body could get it done, and my body did get it done, but it took some time. Realistically it was close to six months before I felt 100 percent. That was a long time ago and I haven’t had any problems with it since then. His point at the time was that avoiding surgery, if possible, was better for long-term health of the joint and specifically nerve damage and arthritis. So even though it sucks to be on the sidelines for longer than you would have been had you had surgery, things may still turn out well with that injury in the long run. Hopefully that is the case.

Cheers,

Josh in North Mankato MN

Josh,

Thank you mate, I appreciate it. Like I said in last week’s column, it’s really hard to go against a doctor, because they are supposed to have your best interests, right? Wrong. They make a lot more money off surgeries than they do with two-week X-ray updates. It’s a shame it is like that. I’ve had multiple circumstances where no surgery has been better with my knees, collarbones, and now my forearm. Again, it’s really hard to question some doctors opinions, but it’s in your best interest to search and be aware.